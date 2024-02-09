Integrity Commission Condemns False and Defamatory Video: A Call to Stand Against Intimidation

In a public statement that reverberated across Jamaica, the Integrity Commission vehemently denounced a video containing false and defamatory content about its Director of Investigation, Kevon Stephenson. The commission asserted that the video is a politically-motivated attempt to undermine its reputation and principles of integrity, impartiality, and independence.

A Grave and Reprehensible Act

The commission views this incident as a grave and reprehensible act capable of threatening the safety and lives of Mr. Stephenson and other commission officers. It is not just an affront to the individual or the organization; it's a menacing blow to the very fabric of Jamaica's anti-corruption efforts.

The video, circulated widely on social media platforms, has cast a shadow over the commission's work, raising concerns about the safety of its personnel. The commission believes that this is a deliberate attempt to intimidate its officers and derail their mission to uphold transparency and accountability.

A Call to Stand Against Intimidation

In light of these disturbing developments, the Integrity Commission is urging the public, particularly well-meaning citizens of Jamaica, to stand against such intimidation tactics used against its personnel. The commission is calling for a collective show of support to maintain the integrity of its work.

The commission's statement read, "We implore all Jamaicans to reject any attempts to undermine our efforts to combat corruption. We are resolute in our commitment to serve the people of Jamaica with unwavering dedication and integrity."

Upholding the Principles of Integrity

The Integrity Commission's work is pivotal in Jamaica's fight against corruption. Established as the country's single anti-corruption body, the commission has been instrumental in promoting transparency and accountability in public life.

This recent attack on the commission's Director of Investigation is seen as a challenge to these principles. However, the commission remains steadfast in its mission, reiterating its commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity and impartiality.

As the commission continues its crucial work, it is hopeful that the people of Jamaica will rally behind it, standing firm against any attempts to obstruct its efforts. The safety of its officers and the integrity of its work are paramount, and the commission is counting on the unwavering support of the Jamaican people.

In the face of adversity, the Integrity Commission remains a beacon of hope, a testament to Jamaica's resilience and commitment to transparency. Amidst the clamor of false accusations and political maneuvering, the commission's resolve remains unshaken, a clear message that the fight against corruption will not be swayed by intimidation or fear.