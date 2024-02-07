India's Supreme Court Champions Language Inclusivity for Persons with Disabilities

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court (SC) of India is setting a global standard by addressing stereotypes and biases in legal language, particularly concerning Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). Recognizing the power of language to influence psychology, worldview, and societal attitudes, the SC is crafting a Handbook on Combating Stereotypes Concerning PWDs. The aim of this initiative is to refine the legal vocabulary, eliminating derogatory terms and stereotypes that may mar judicial fairness.

Advertisment

Language as a Tool for Equity

The SC's move is not an isolated act. It is part of a broader scheme to ensure social justice and equity. This plan includes the previous Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes and a Sensitisation Module for the Judiciary on the LGBTIQA+ community. By addressing the power of language in shaping societal attitudes, the SC demonstrates a comprehensive understanding of the role of the judiciary in promoting equity.

Adapting to Linguistic Diversity

Advertisment

The SC's approach also appreciates the need to adapt language usage to India's vast linguistic diversity. English, the language used in higher courts, is not commonly used in lower and special courts. Therefore, the SC is carving a path for lower courts to develop their inclusive vocabularies by incorporating words from regional languages.

A Global Precedent

In doing so, the SC is setting a precedent for courts worldwide, following the example of the United Nations, which has translated its Disability-Inclusive Communications Guidelines into six official languages. This initiative underscores the necessity of language inclusivity, particularly for persons with disabilities, in ensuring fair and impartial judiciary proceedings.