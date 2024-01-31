Illinois Announces $55 Million Funding for Parks and Warns of Tax Scams; State Police to Get New Headquarters

The state of Illinois is poised to disburse $55 million in funding to 111 parks and recreation projects across the state via the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant program. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which manages the program, will work on a cost-sharing basis with local governments to propel outdoor recreation initiatives. Governor JB Pritzker's office has underscored that $18.7 million will be directed towards 32 communities that are economically or physically distressed. This designation is determined by metrics such as land value, poverty rates, and a history of natural disasters or catastrophic events. Significant grants comprise $600,000 for Crispus Attucks Park renovations in the Carbondale Park District, $150,000 for a new park in Harristown, and $600,000 for city park enhancements in Toulon, all of which will offer disabled-accessible amenities.

Illinois Warns of Tax Scams

As the 2024 tax filing season commences, State Comptroller Susana Mendoza is cautioning Illinois residents about tax-related scams. These fraudulent activities can appear through various channels, including emails, phone calls, and mail, and often mimic the IRS to obtain personal information. Mendoza stresses that authentic state and federal tax authorities will not threaten individuals or demand payments via insecure methods like gift cards or wire transfers. She also highlights issues pertaining to false unemployment claims and urges those who receive 1099-G forms erroneously to report fraud to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The state has established a website to help residents track tax refunds and is advising vigilance when selecting tax preparers.

State Police to Get New Headquarters

The Illinois State Police have revealed plans for a novel $76.5 million headquarters and forensic laboratory in Joliet, financed by the Rebuild Illinois capital infrastructure program. The cutting-edge facilities will span 75,000 square feet across 12 acres, replacing the dated 1964 Joliet facility. The new forensic lab will augment capabilities in various types of evidence testing, while the headquarters will cater to ISP's Troop 3, offering modern amenities for state police operations. The project is anticipated to start the bidding process in spring. These developments were reported by Capitol News Illinois, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service backed by foundations such as the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.