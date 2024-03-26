ICE Deports 75-Year-Old Wanted for El Salvador Civil War Death-Squad Killings

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has recently deported a 75-year-old man, Alvarado Benitez, back to El Salvador, where he is wanted for his involvement in death squad killings during the country's civil war. This action underscores the U.S.'s commitment to holding individuals accountable for human rights violations, regardless of the time that has passed since the crimes were committed.

Historical Context and Charges

The civil war in El Salvador, which spanned from 1979 to 1992, was marked by extreme violence and human rights abuses, including the activities of death squads. Alvarado Benitez is accused of being part of a death squad responsible for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of five civilians in the village of San Andrés in April 1981. His deportation is a significant step in addressing the atrocities of the civil war, as it brings a suspected perpetrator to justice.

Collaborative Efforts Lead to Deportation

The deportation of Alvarado Benitez was the result of cooperation between multiple agencies, including ERO Philadelphia, ERO Baltimore, HSI Baltimore, HSI San Salvador, and ICE's Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center. This collaborative effort highlights the importance of international cooperation in the pursuit of justice for victims of human rights abuses. Benitez's return to El Salvador to face charges is seen as a victory for the survivors and the families of the victims of the civil war.

Implications and Ongoing Efforts

Benitez's deportation serves as a reminder of the long-lasting impact of El Salvador's civil war and the ongoing efforts to hold perpetrators accountable. It also emphasizes the U.S. government's commitment to identifying, tracking, and prosecuting individuals involved in human rights abuses worldwide. The case of Alvarado Benitez is a testament to the persistence of justice and the importance of collaboration among nations to ensure that those responsible for heinous crimes are brought to justice.