Hyderabad Police Inaugurate Eight New Bharosa Centres to Enhance Victim Services

In a step towards reinforcing community safety and support, Hyderabad's Director-General of Police, Ravi Gupta, unveiled eight new Bharosa centres across the region. The districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jangaon, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli, and Wanaparthy have been chosen to host these new centres. This initiative is in alignment with the police's mission to enhance victim-centric services and foster a safer environment for the populace.

Empowering Victims through Bharosa Centres

Bharosa centres were established following the Supreme Court's guidelines in 2013, with the objective of providing a comprehensive support system for victims of crime. Additional DGP Shikha Goel emphasised the impact of these centres, noting that they have assisted thousands of minor victims in Pocso cases and rape victims since their inception. The centres offer multifaceted services including counselling, legal aid, and medical assistance, reflecting the impact and necessity of such facilities in addressing and aiding crime victims.

Forensic Science Laboratory Website Launch

In addition to the inauguration of the Bharosa centres, Gupta also launched a user-friendly website for the state's Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). This move signifies the department's commitment to leveraging technological advancements to enhance transparency and accessibility. The website will provide critical contact information and updates on forensic activities, making it a valuable resource for the public and professionals alike.

Advancing Toward a Safer Future

The inauguration of these new Bharosa centres stands as a testament to the Telangana police's commitment to enhancing victim services. By providing a sanctuary for victims and offering them the necessary support, these centres aim to foster a sense of security among the community. The unveiling of the FSL website further bolsters this commitment, reflecting the department's dedication to embracing technological advancements for better transparency and accessibility.