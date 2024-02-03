Historical Video Sheds Light on Past Practices of Royal Gibraltar Police

A video from the past has recently made its way onto social media platforms, sending ripples through the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP). The footage seems to document an initiation event for new officers, featuring an orchestrated voiceover that imitates a fake burglary. Among the voices captured in the video, one is alleged to be that of Richard Ullger, the present Commissioner of Police.

An Old Incident Resurfaces

The incident, according to Commissioner Ullger, occurred a good two decades ago. Responding to the queries from GBC, Ullger affirmed that the event was addressed by the RGP's senior line managers at the time. This revelation brings to light the inner workings of the RGP from an era gone by, and how certain practices have since been left in the past.

Adoption of Strict Standards

In the wake of the event, the RGP has seen significant changes in its professional conduct. Ullger emphasized that the force has since embraced strict Standards of Professional Behaviour, indicating a transformative shift in the RGP's operational ethos. The incident from the past offers a stark contrast to the professionalism that the RGP now upholds.

Unanswered Questions Linger

The surfacing of the video at this time raises questions. The reasons behind its sudden appearance on social media remain unclear, with speculation rife about the intentions and the timing of this release. As the video continues to circulate and the public reacts, the RGP may have to brace itself for more queries about its past practices and reassurances about its present standards.