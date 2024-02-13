Historic $5 Million Clean Air Act Settlement in Ohio: A Win for Public Health and Citizen Activism

In 2022, the citizens of Fairborn and Bath Township, Ohio, took a stand against energy companies Renergy Inc. and Dovetail Energy LLC, accusing them of violating the Clean Air Act. The alleged offense? Releasing uncontrolled levels of ammonia into the air from their digestate storage tank.

A Historic Settlement

The case, which was dismissed by a federal judge due to ongoing government prosecution, may have marked the end of one battle, but it sparked a larger war for clean air in the state. Fast forward to today, and Ohio finds itself in the throes of a historic settlement under the Clean Air Act, one that promises to bring $5 million to public health projects near three polluting U.S. Steel plants.

Novel Dispersal and Non-Pecuniary Provisions

This unprecedented settlement, stemming from a citizen lawsuit over air pollution from the Clairton Coke Works, is unique in its approach to addressing the issue of air pollution. The settlement not only provides for financial compensation but also includes novel ways of dispersing the money and non-pecuniary provisions such as plant improvements and a new framework for penalizing illegal pollution caused by plant failures.

A New Era of Accountability

As we move forward in this new era of accountability, it's essential to recognize the human element at the heart of this story. The citizens of Fairborn and Bath Township refused to remain silent in the face of environmental injustice, and their actions have paved the way for a cleaner, healthier future for all Ohioans. The settlement is more than just a monetary victory; it's a testament to the power of citizen activism and the indomitable human spirit.

The recent dismissal of the case against Renergy Inc. and Dovetail Energy LLC may have felt like a defeat, but in reality, it was just the beginning. The $5 million settlement, with its novel dispersal methods and non-pecuniary provisions, serves as a powerful reminder that the fight for clean air is far from over. And as we continue to grapple with the complexities of environmental politics and policy, let us not forget the human stories that lie at the heart of it all.

