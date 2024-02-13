High Court Rejects Son's Request to Sell Portion of Late Father's Estate Amid Legal Dispute

In a case that highlights the complexities of probate litigation, the High Court on February 13, 2024, rejected Ali Mark Too's application to sell 50 acres of his late father's estate to financially support his struggling business. The estate in question, belonging to the late Mark Kiptarbei Too, is reportedly worth billions.

Common Issues Leading to Probate Litigation

Probate litigation often arises during the distribution of an estate, with disputes over wills, estate management, creditor claims, and guardianship being common triggers. In the case of Mark Kiptarbei Too's estate, the dispute revolves around the sale of a portion of the estate and who should manage it.

Ali Mark Too, the deceased's son, sought to sell 50 acres of the estate to keep his business afloat amid the pandemic. However, the High Court denied his request, stating that the estate's value had not been determined, and other beneficiaries might emerge.

Dispute Over Estate Management

The case also involves a contentious dispute over who should manage the estate. Ali Mark Too, Mary Jepkemboi, and Sophia Jelimo all claim the right to manage the estate. Mary Jepkemboi and Sophia Jelimo argue that they are the deceased's genuine wives, further complicating the matter.

The court noted that Mary Jepkemboi had initially agreed to the distribution but later withdrew her consent. The court denied Ali's request for legal fees, indicating that the matter is far from resolved.

The Importance of Seeking Legal Guidance

Probate litigation can be a lengthy and costly process, making it crucial for parties involved to seek guidance from experienced estate administration attorneys. These professionals can help navigate the complex legal landscape, protect their clients' interests, and work towards a resolution that honors the deceased's wishes.

In the case of Mark Kiptarbei Too's estate, the involvement of seasoned legal counsel may prove invaluable in resolving the dispute over the estate's management and distribution. As the case unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the potential challenges that can arise during the probate process and the importance of seeking expert advice.