Harvard Law Grad Maxwell J. Luing Boosts Saxton & Stump's Corporate Group

Harvard Law Grad Maxwell J. Luing Joins Saxton & Stump's Business and Corporate Group

On February 10, 2024, the esteemed law firm of Saxton & Stump announced the addition of Maxwell J. Luing to their Business and Corporate Group. Luing, a Harvard Law School graduate, will bring his expertise in business and securities law to the firm's Charleston, PA office, extending his counsel to clients in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

A decorated legal professional, Luing has honed his skills in the fast-paced world of Wall Street, where he worked with capital management and investment firms. His extensive exposure to high-stakes corporate law has equipped him with the acumen necessary to navigate complex legal landscapes.

From Wall Street to Main Street

Having cut his teeth on the financial district's unforgiving terrain, Luing's transition to Saxton & Stump promises to inject a dynamic energy into the firm's Business and Corporate Group. With a focus on mergers and acquisitions, securities law, and corporate governance, Luing's expertise is poised to bolster the firm's capabilities in serving clients from various industries.

The decision to join the Saxton & Stump team was an easy one for Luing. "Their dedication to providing top-tier legal services and commitment to understanding their clients' unique needs resonated with my own approach to the practice of law," said Luing. "I'm eager to contribute my skills and experience to the firm and help drive its continued growth."

Saxton & Stump Welcomes a New Era of Corporate Law

With the arrival of Luing, Saxton & Stump's Business and Corporate Group is set to enter a new era of excellence. The firm's CEO, James W. Saxton, expressed his satisfaction in welcoming Luing aboard, saying, "Maxwell's expertise in securities law and his dedication to client service make him an invaluable addition to our team. We're confident that he will help us continue to deliver the exceptional results our clients have come to expect."

Founded on the principles of collaboration, innovation, and unwavering commitment to clients, Saxton & Stump has flourished into a powerhouse with over 200 professionals, including nearly 110 attorneys, spread across all its locations. The firm's Business and Corporate Group specializes in providing counsel at every stage of a business's life cycle, from formation and growth to maturity and beyond.

As Luing embarks on this new chapter in his career, the legal community eagerly awaits the impact of his collaboration with Saxton & Stump. With the firm's sterling reputation and Luing's impressive background, the future looks bright for this dynamic duo.

A New Chapter in the Tale of Legal Prowess

Maxwell J. Luing's move to Saxton & Stump's Business and Corporate Group is not just a new chapter in his illustrious career but also a testament to the firm's commitment to growth and excellence. With Luing's extensive experience in corporate law and securities, the firm's clients can expect unparalleled legal guidance in navigating the ever-evolving business landscape.

As Saxton & Stump continues to expand its roster of talented legal professionals, the firm's dedication to client service and innovative legal strategies remains unwavering. The addition of Maxwell J. Luing is a powerful reminder that, in the world of law, expertise and integrity are an unbeatable combination.