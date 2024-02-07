Gurugram's War on Illegal Colonies: MCG Demolishes Unlawful Structures

In an unrelenting fight against unlawful urban development, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has crushed an illegal colony and several under-construction structures on a recent Wednesday. The demolition drive spanned several areas, leading to the obliteration of 12 under-construction buildings and 22 damp proof courses (DPCs). This decisive action was necessitated by reports of an illegal colony burgeoning on approximately two acres in the Ashok Vihar Phase-3 area, a brazen contravention of the restrictions established by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Unmasking the Illegitimate

The operation was spearheaded by Assistant Engineer Yatender and Junior Engineer Rahul Sharma, under the vigilant supervision of MCG's Joint Commissioner-2. Armed with JCB machines, the team meticulously dismantled the illegal constructions, including two prominent structures in the colony and additional development in the village of Ullahawas.

A Zero-Tolerance Stance

Speaking on the issue, MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger adopted a firm stance, emphasizing that no unlawful construction will be tolerated in the city. He warned that the MCG is prepared to enforce stringent actions against those engaged in such transgressions, with further demolition drives planned for the future.

Stepping up the Enforcement

Meanwhile, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) Gurugram has registered 100 FIRs against 15 individuals for illegally developing colonies on nearly 110 acres of agricultural land. The department has executed more than 70 demolition drives, razing around 100 illegal colonies sprawled over 500 acres. The DTCP has issued strict instructions not to register any registries in these areas and cautioned people against investing in these illegal colonies. These actions are being taken under the jurisdiction of section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act.