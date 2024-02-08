Greg Weisz's Shift from Private Practice to Public Service: The Elk Mountain Ranch Trespass Saga

From Private Practice to Public Service: Greg Weisz's Journey Amidst the Elk Mountain Ranch Trespass Saga

In the vast, untamed landscapes of Wyoming, a legal drama unfolds, its tendrils reaching beyond the state's borders and into the realms of private practice and public service. At the heart of this saga is Greg Weisz, a seasoned attorney who has spent three decades advocating for the interests of ranch owners and property rights. This week, Weisz embarks on a new chapter in his career, transitioning from his role as a long-term legal representative for the owner of Elk Mountain Ranch to a position within the Wyoming Attorney General's office.

A Career Shift Unrelated to the High-Profile Trespass Case

According to Weisz, his decision to join the attorney general's office is not connected to the highly publicized corner-crossing trespass case involving Elk Mountain Ranch. The dispute began when four Missouri hunters were sued by the ranch owner for allegedly crossing onto private land to hunt on public territory. After an acquittal in the criminal trial and a subsequent victory in the civil lawsuit, the ranch owner's legal team faced significant changes. Denver attorneys and a team from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer have now taken over the appeal process, which has been escalated to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Meanwhile, Weisz has assumed his new role in the water and natural resources division of the Wyoming Attorney General's office. Having specialized in real estate, easements, and ranch property throughout his career, Weisz has amassed a wealth of experience that is expected to greatly benefit his work in the division.

The Complexities of Corner-Crossing Trespassing

The Elk Mountain Ranch trespass case has garnered attention due to its unique nature and the legal precedent it could potentially establish. The ranch owner, Eshelman, argued that the hunters committed trespassing by crossing through the airspace above his property to access public land. However, the court ruled that corner-crossing without any physical contact or damage to private property does not constitute trespassing.

Weisz, who had been representing Eshelman and Iron Bar Holdings for several years, filed hundreds of pages of complaints, motions, responses, and pleadings in the case. Despite the initial setbacks, Eshelman remains steadfast in his pursuit of justice and has appealed the case to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. As the legal battle continues, Weisz will undoubtedly draw upon his extensive background in property law to navigate the complexities of the Wyoming Attorney General's water and natural resources division.

A New Chapter in Wyoming's Legal Landscape

As Weisz embarks on this new phase of his career, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication to the intricacies of ranch property and easements. His transition from private practice to public service is a testament to his commitment to the legal profession and his desire to contribute to the broader Wyoming community. While the Elk Mountain Ranch trespass case continues to make its way through the courts, Weisz will undoubtedly face new challenges and opportunities in his role within the attorney general's office.

The story of Greg Weisz serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of the legal landscape and the resilience of those who choose to navigate its complexities. As the debate surrounding corner-crossing trespassing continues, Weisz's expertise and dedication will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the Wyoming Attorney General's water and natural resources division, ensuring that the delicate balance between private property rights and public access is preserved for generations to come.

As the sun sets on the sprawling plains of Wyoming, the echoes of this legal saga linger, a testament to the enduring power of justice and the unyielding spirit of those who fight for what they believe in.