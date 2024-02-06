Gravesend Man Sentenced to 42 Weeks in Prison for Multiple Thefts

In a startling turn of events, Nrender Biriah, a 48-year-old man previously of no fixed abode, has been handed a 42-week prison sentence. His crimes? Multiple thefts and breaches of a criminal behaviour order in Gravesend. The persistent offender's spree began on January 22, when he attempted to pilfer bottles of spirits from Asda in Thames Way, with an estimated value exceeding £140.

Relentless Crime Spree

Undeterred by the failure of his initial attempt, Biriah struck again in the following two days. This time, his target was the Iceland store on Overcliffe, where he managed to make away with items worth approximately £220. However, his criminal run was short-lived. On January 24, law enforcement officers, acting swiftly on reports from vigilant shop workers, apprehended Biriah.

From Denial to Admittance

Biriah initially denied the charges against him during his first court appearance at Medway Magistrates' Court on January 26. At the time, he was remanded in custody. But the scene dramatically shifted at a subsequent hearing on February 2. In a surprising twist, Biriah reversed his plea, admitting to his crimes and accepting guilt.

Persistent Disregard for the Law

Reflecting on Biriah's repeated transgressions, Detective Sergeant Chris Ellingham remarked on his blatant disregard for the law and the criminal justice system. Ellingham warned Biriah and other potential offenders that if the cycle of crime continues, it is inevitable that they will find themselves behind bars again. He also noted the prompt response and relentless efforts of local officers in bringing Biriah to justice.