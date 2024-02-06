Gavin Roberts Sentenced to 50 Years in Austin Murder Case

In a significant turn of events of a 2022 murder case, 27-year-old Gavin Roberts has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars. Roberts pleaded guilty to the murder of Justin Haden, a 34-year-old Austin resident. The incident, which occurred on November 1, 2022, took place in Haden's Northwest Austin apartment. The sentencing is the climax of a case that began with a welfare check request and concluded with a plea deal.

A Murder Followed by a Disappearance

On November 4, 2022, Haden's lawyer requested a welfare check, but the authorities found Haden's apartment vacant. A missing person report was filed three days later by Haden's father, leading to a more in-depth investigation. The police then discovered bloodstains in the apartment, paving the way for a more sinister discovery.

Confession and Arrest

Gavin Roberts was later interviewed by detectives in Colorado, where he claimed to have killed Haden in self-defense during an argument. He confessed to burying Haden's body under a bridge in Georgetown. The remains were subsequently recovered under Ronald Reagan Boulevard. Roberts also faced an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence, but this was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

The Court Session and Plea Deal

Initially set to stand trial, Roberts accepted a plea deal, resulting in a 50-year sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years. His defense attorney, Leslie Booker, stated that Roberts had been willing to take responsibility from the start but a plea offer was only recently considered by the prosecution.

During the court session, Haden's family gave victim impact statements. They remembered Haden as a warm, generous person who was passionate about cooking and was known for his wooden bead necklace. Fred Haden, the victim's father, expressed gratitude to the Austin Police Department and the Travis County district attorney's office for their support during the ordeal.