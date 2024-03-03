Fraud in Harare: Housing Cooperative and Chairman Charged Over 149 Stand Scam

In a shocking turn of events, a housing cooperative along with its chairman faces serious charges of forgery, fraud, and perjury for allegedly swindling the City of Harare out of 149 housing stands. At the heart of this scandal is Wellington Madziyire, 47, the chairman of Musasa Housing Pay Scheme, who utilized fake documents to displace the legitimate beneficiaries, Heavy Weight Pay Scheme, from their rightful property in Budiriro Township.

Deception Unraveled

The investigation began when the City of Harare received reports of unauthorized construction activities on the allocated stands. Director of Housing, Mr. Addmore Nhekairo, along with Principal Housing Officer Mr. Edgar Dzehonye, unearthed the fraudulent activities after discovering two conflicting files for the same piece of land. One file, falsely attributed to Mr. Nhekairo, allocated the stands to Musasa Housing Pay Scheme back in 2017, a time when Nhekairo was not even employed by the City. The legitimate file, however, rightfully assigned the land to Heavy Weight Pay Scheme, clearly indicating the deep-seated deception by Madziyire and his associates.

Legal Battle Ensues

The case took a legal turn when Musasa Housing Pay Scheme, under the guise of being the rightful owners, applied for an interdict at the High Court using the forged documents. Their chairman, Madziyire, was subsequently arrested and charged, revealing a complex scheme of forgery, including fake committee minutes and altered official letters. Despite the evidence stacked against him, Madziyire was released on US$100 bail, with the court proceedings set to continue on April 23.

Implications for Harare's Housing Crisis

This case sheds light on the broader issues of land fraud and corruption that plague Harare's housing sector. It not only highlights the vulnerabilities in the system but also the desperate lengths individuals will go to exploit those in need of housing. As the city grapples with these challenges, the outcome of this case could set a precedent for how similar future disputes are handled, potentially steering Harare towards a more transparent and fair allocation of housing resources.