Franklin County Deputies Arrest Parolee Shane Mullen for Meth Possession and Intent to Deliver

Franklin County, IL, law enforcement officials apprehended Shane D. Mullen, a 59-year-old man on parole, after discovering methamphetamine in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop. Mullen, from West Frankfort, faces serious charges including possession of meth with the intent to deliver, marking a significant setback in his parole status.

Advertisment

Drug Enforcement in Action

On a routine patrol along West 7th Street, Franklin County deputies initiated a stop on Shane D. Mullen's vehicle around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. A K9 officer, brought to the scene, indicated the presence of drugs in the car, leading to a thorough search by the deputies. Their findings resulted in Mullen's immediate arrest after they found methamphetamine ranging between 15 to 100 grams.

Charges and Legal Implications

Mullen now faces a Class 1 felony charge for possession of meth and a Class X felony for possession with the intent to deliver. These charges come at a time when Mullen was already navigating the challenges of parole, complicating his legal situation further. Franklin County has also issued a Department of Corrections warrant in light of these recent charges, emphasizing the severity of Mullen's alleged crimes.

Franklin County officials have taken this opportunity to remind the community of the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law. This case sheds light on the ongoing battle against drug-related offenses in the region and the law enforcement's commitment to addressing these challenges head-on. As Mullen awaits his day in court, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of violating parole and engaging in illegal drug activities.