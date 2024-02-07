Four Arrested in Connection with Extortion Incidents Targeting South Asian Community in Greater Toronto Area

In a significant operation orchestrated by the Peel Regional Police Extortion Investigative Task Force (EITF), backed by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), four individuals have been arrested. This group is suspected to be involved in a series of incidents, including mischief, threats, and firearms-related offences that affected numerous businesses and individuals in the Greater Toronto Area since December 2023.

Advertisment

Execution of Search Warrant and Arrests

On January 24, 2024, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Brampton, leading to the arrest of Gagan Ajit Singh, Anmoldeep Singh, Hashmeet Kaur, and Iymanjot Kaur. They were charged with various offences, including extortion. The men, Gagan Ajit Singh and Anmoldeep Singh, were held for bail hearings, whereas the women will appear in court at a later date. The operation led to the seizure of items such as cellphones, laptops, cash, and a firearm.

Additional Arrest in Extortion Case

Advertisment

Two days later, on January 26, 2024, Arundeep Thind was charged with an extortion offence. Thind allegedly demanded money from a 32-year-old victim using phone calls and WhatsApp messages. Subsequently, Thind was also held for a bail hearing.

Impact on the South Asian Community

These extortion incidents have predominantly targeted the South Asian community, impacting businesses such as restaurants, bakeries, trucking and transport companies, independent used car dealerships, and jewelry stores. The suspects used social media and messaging platforms to make demands for money, often accompanied by threats of violence towards the victims and their families. The investigation has uncovered 29 cases of extortion so far, some of which involved shootings and arson.

Police Efforts and Community Response

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah acknowledged the devastating impact these crimes have had on the victims and the wider community. Duraiappah emphasized the police's commitment to bringing the culprits to justice and urged business owners and community members who may have been targeted to contact the EITF. This investigation was supported by funding from the Ontario Government and assistance from Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.