Former University Professor's Home Burglarized in Lepina, Urges Police Action Amid Rising Thefts

Dr. Milan Zivkovic, a former professor at the University of Pristina, experienced a shocking burglary at his Lepina home near Lipljan, highlighting a disturbing trend in unsolved thefts in the area. The incident, discovered by neighbor Ljubisa Dimic, has prompted an urgent appeal to the Kosovo Police for swift action as the community grapples with fear and insecurity.

Break-In Details and Immediate Response

The robbery took place on a quiet Thursday evening, with Zivkovic away from his residence. It was only after a disrupted security camera signal that Dimic was alerted to the potential break-in, uncovering a scene of disarray and theft. Despite the immediate report and a forensic team's investigation, the community's trust in law enforcement's ability to solve such crimes is waning, with Zivkovic emphasizing the need for a proactive approach to end the cycle of burglaries.

Community Impact and Concerns

The burglary has not only resulted in the loss of valuable possessions, including expensive watches, but has also instilled a deep sense of vulnerability among residents. Neighbors, including Dimic, express their fear of being targeted next, lamenting the lack of arrests and solutions from the police. The incident has underscored the broader issue of safety and security in Lepina and surrounding areas, with residents feeling increasingly exposed to potential threats.

Call to Action

As the community stands on edge, the urgency for effective policing and crime prevention strategies has never been more apparent. Zivkovic's plight serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing law enforcement in ensuring the safety of its citizens. The call for justice not only seeks resolution for the Zivkovic family but also demands a safer environment for all residents, urging authorities to step up their efforts in combatting crime.

This incident, while personal in nature, casts a spotlight on the broader issues of crime prevention, police responsiveness, and community safety. As the Zivkovic family and their neighbors await answers, the hope for a secure and peaceful community hangs in the balance, challenging authorities to act decisively.