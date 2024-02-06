Former Police Inspector Pathamuthu Sentenced to Five Years for Bribery

In a landmark ruling that reinforces faith in the judiciary and its fight against corruption, a Special Court in Madurai sentenced Pathamuthu, a former Inspector of Police at T. Kallupatti police station, to five years of rigorous imprisonment. The conviction, pronounced by Special Court Judge R. Barathiraja, stems from an incident in 2015 where Pathamuthu was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000.

The Case Unfolds

The case has its roots in January 2014, when two vehicles were reported missing within the jurisdiction of the Villur police station. The missing vehicles were recovered in September 2014, and by December of the same year, one of the vehicle owners received a court order to retrieve his vehicle from police custody. However, the retrieval process became a nightmare for the owner as he was asked for a bribe by Inspector Pathamuthu for the release of his vehicle.

A Sting Operation and Apprehension

Shaken by the blatant demand for a bribe, the vehicle owner lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials. In response, the officials set up a meticulously planned sting operation. The trap was successful, and Pathamuthu was apprehended in the act of accepting the bribe.

Justice Prevails

The Special Court, after examining the evidence and hearing the arguments, found Pathamuthu guilty of corruption. The court sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000. This groundbreaking judgment is a potent reminder that no one is above the law, not even those who are entrusted with its enforcement.