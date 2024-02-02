Former Krafton Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault by Company's Ex-Head of Strategy

A former employee of Krafton, the company behind popular games like PUBG and Callisto Protocol, is seeking legal redress after alleging sexual assault by the company's former head of strategy and business, Kevin Kimball. The woman, who worked in Krafton's publishing division, has filed a lawsuit in California, sparking a controversy that is likely to reverberate across the global gaming industry.

Alleged Assault at an Industry Event

According to the complaint, the incident occurred in the midst of The Game Awards celebrations on December 8, 2022. At a Striking Distance party following the awards ceremony, Kimball allegedly forced himself on the plaintiff in a bathroom stall. Despite her emphatic rejections and his attempts to ply her with more alcohol, Kimball purportedly persisted until she was able to extricate herself from the situation.

After reporting the assault, the plaintiff asserts that the Krafton management failed to properly investigate the matter. Instead, she was terminated from her position on February 15, 2023. This led her to file claims with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which subsequently issued a 'right to sue' letter.

The plaintiff's lawsuit describes emotional and physical suffering, loss of confidence, and difficulty finding full-time employment as the aftermath of the alleged assault. The incident has raised serious questions about Krafton's handling of the situation and its commitment to employee safety and rights.