Former Diamondhead Councilman Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation

In a turn of events that has left the community of Diamondhead reeling, former city councilman, Alan Moran, has entered a guilty plea to charges of child exploitation and contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor. The plea was entered in Hancock County Circuit Court, where the 35-year-old was facing a four-count indictment. However, he tendered his plea before the commencement of the trial.

Seeking a Less Risky Resolution

Moran's decision to accept the plea deal was an attempt to mitigate the risks associated with a full-fledged trial. His attorney, Donald Rafferty, expressed his belief that this course of action would permit Moran to be with his family, highlighting the importance of familial bonds in such testing times.

The Charges and Potential Sentences

The charges Moran admitted to include Count 2, pertaining to child exploitation, and Count 3, related to contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor. With the child exploitation charge, Moran stares at a potential sentence that spans from 5 to 40 years in prison. Additionally, a hefty fine ranging from $50,000 to $500,000 looms over his head. Not to mention, he will be mandated to register as a sex offender for a minimum of 15 years.

The other charge, that of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, carries a possible sentence of up to 1 year in county jail and a fine that could go up to $1,000.

Upcoming Sentencing

The sentencing for Moran is slated for the following Friday, February 16th. The outcome of this case, considering Moran's previous position of civic responsibility, is awaited with bated breath by the residents of Diamondhead and beyond.