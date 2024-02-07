Former Customs Official Sentenced for Accumulating Disproportionate Assets

Former assistant commissioner of customs, Varinder Prabhakar, has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment by a Mohali CBI special court. The sentence follows the finding that Prabhakar accumulated assets far beyond his income, a severe discrepancy traced back to his tenure from 1974 to 2006.

A Decade-Long Misuse of Power

Prabhakar was charged with exploiting his official position as a public servant, a role he used to amass wealth disproportionate to his known income sources. The court's judgment unfolds a narrative of corruption spanning over three decades, with Prabhakar's illicit activities undeterred until charge-sheeted by the CBI in 2008.

A Family Entangled in Corruption

Shashi Prabhakar, wife of the former assistant commissioner, was also implicated in the case and has been handed a three-year sentence. The court recognized her involvement in her husband's corrupt practices, making her an active participant in the illicit accumulation of wealth.

Justice Served After a Lengthy Trial

The court proceedings, which spanned nearly 15 years, concluded with the sentencing of the couple. In addition to imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Varinder Prabhakar and Rs 50,000 on Shashi Prabhakar. Further, the court ordered the forfeiture of disproportionate assets worth approximately Rs 1.05 crore to the government, marking a significant step towards the repatriation of assets earned through corruption.