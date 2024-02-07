Subscribe

Former Customs Official Sentenced for Accumulating Disproportionate Assets

Varinder Prabhakar, former assistant commissioner of customs, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for amassing wealth beyond his income. His wife, Shashi, received a three-year sentence. The judgment follows a prolonged trial of nearly 15 years.

Dil Bar Irshad
Former assistant commissioner of customs, Varinder Prabhakar, has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment by a Mohali CBI special court. The sentence follows the finding that Prabhakar accumulated assets far beyond his income, a severe discrepancy traced back to his tenure from 1974 to 2006.

A Decade-Long Misuse of Power

Prabhakar was charged with exploiting his official position as a public servant, a role he used to amass wealth disproportionate to his known income sources. The court's judgment unfolds a narrative of corruption spanning over three decades, with Prabhakar's illicit activities undeterred until charge-sheeted by the CBI in 2008.

A Family Entangled in Corruption

Shashi Prabhakar, wife of the former assistant commissioner, was also implicated in the case and has been handed a three-year sentence. The court recognized her involvement in her husband's corrupt practices, making her an active participant in the illicit accumulation of wealth.

Justice Served After a Lengthy Trial

The court proceedings, which spanned nearly 15 years, concluded with the sentencing of the couple. In addition to imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Varinder Prabhakar and Rs 50,000 on Shashi Prabhakar. Further, the court ordered the forfeiture of disproportionate assets worth approximately Rs 1.05 crore to the government, marking a significant step towards the repatriation of assets earned through corruption.

