Former Clergyman Thomas De Lacy Jailed for Historic Sex Offences Against Minor

In a landmark case highlighting the long shadow of sexual abuse within religious settings, Thomas De Lacy, a 77-year-old former clergyman, has been sentenced to prison for crimes committed over three decades ago. De Lacy, found guilty of indecently assaulting a girl under 14 during her visits to his house in Preston in the late 1980s, faced justice after the victim broke her silence in 2020. The case underscores the enduring impact of such offences and the importance of providing survivors a path to justice, regardless of the time elapsed.

Historic Abuse Unearthed

De Lacy's victim, who was less than 14 years old at the time of the assaults, carried the burden of her experience in silence for over 30 years. It was not until 2020 that she felt empowered to approach the Diocese of Blackburn's safeguarding team, triggering a police investigation into De Lacy's past actions. The subsequent legal process culminated in a five-day trial in February, where a jury found De Lacy guilty of two counts of indecent assault of a girl under the age of 14. The verdict draws attention to the critical role of safeguarding teams within religious organizations and their potential to facilitate justice for survivors of abuse.

Justice Served After Decades

Judge Graham Knowles KC handed down a four-year prison sentence to De Lacy, alongside a lifetime registration on the sex offenders' register and a lifelong ban on working with children. This sentencing not only serves as retribution for De Lacy's actions but also as a deterrent to potential offenders, emphasizing that time does not erode the gravity of such crimes nor the resolve of the justice system to prosecute them. Simon Morris, an investigation officer with Lancashire Police's Major Crime Review Team, highlighted the perseverance of law enforcement agencies in pursuing allegations of sexual offences, regardless of when they occurred, and the importance of treating victims with the sensitivity they deserve.

The Path Forward for Survivors and Institutions

The De Lacy case sheds light on the essential need for religious institutions to maintain vigilant and effective safeguarding policies. It also underscores the importance of societal support structures that encourage survivors to come forward and share their stories. As the community reflects on this case, it fosters a broader conversation about accountability, the mechanisms in place to protect the vulnerable, and the long journey many survivors must embark on to find peace and justice. The courage of De Lacy's victim in coming forward after so many years provides hope and inspiration to others who may still be seeking the strength to tell their own stories.

