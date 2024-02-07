Five Charged in Peel Region for Extortion and Related Crimes

Five individuals have been charged in the Peel Region following a series of crimes including property damage, threats, and firearm-related offenses. The charges were laid out by a specialized task force that was formed to address the increasing number of threats against the South Asian business community in the area.

Cracking Down on Extortion

In January 2024, Peel Regional Police conducted an investigation into a Brampton residence, which led to the apprehension of four suspects: two 23-year-old men, a 25-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman. Collectively, these individuals face a staggering 23 charges including extortion, uttering death threats, arson, fraud, and firearm offenses. A subsequent arrest of a 39-year-old man transpired after a victim reported receiving threatening phone calls and messages on WhatsApp, demanding money.

Investigative Task Force's Role

The Extortion Investigative Task Force, established in December of the previous year, was instrumental in these arrests. The task force was created to tackle the escalating threats made against the South Asian business community in Peel Region, with extortionists using various social media platforms to contact victims and threaten violence unless payment was made. The businesses targeted most frequently include restaurants, bakeries, trucking and transport companies, used car dealerships, and jewelry stores.

Impact on the Community

The arrests have had a profound effect on the community, serving as a potent reminder that criminal activities such as extortion will not be tolerated. Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah acknowledged the distress these crimes have caused to victims and the wider community, calling on others who have been threatened to come forward. The police chief's message was clear: the safety and wellbeing of the community remains a top priority, and those who threaten it will be held accountable.