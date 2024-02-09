Five Arrested in Cheyenne Drug Raid: Children Endangered by Meth and Fentanyl

Five Cheyenne Residents Arrested Following Narcotics Search Warrant

Advertisment

In a decisive move by local law enforcement, five Cheyenne residents were taken into custody on narcotics-related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the city's southern area. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office spearheaded the operation, which took place on Allison Road, where the home of Wayne Edgar Rosson, 55, and Ann Ranae Wallace, 53, was searched.

The Execution of the Search Warrant

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, acting on intelligence gathered during an ongoing investigation, secured a search warrant for the residence of Rosson and Wallace. Upon executing the warrant, deputies discovered an assortment of narcotics and drug paraphernalia within the home. This discovery led to the arrest of Rosson, Wallace, and three other individuals who were present at the time.

Advertisment

Rosson, who was already on bond with conditions that explicitly prohibited him from associating with drugs or drug-related activities, admitted to recently using marijuana. Consequently, he was charged with a misdemeanor for using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Ann Ranae Wallace, 53, faces more severe charges. The authorities allege that she endangered children by exposing them to methamphetamine and fentanyl, which has led to two felony counts against her.

Additional Arrests and Charges

Advertisment

Jazmen Marie Cruz, 37, was one of the other individuals arrested during the search. She was taken into custody due to an active warrant for her failure to appear in court on drug possession charges. Desiree Dawn Reno, 37, was also apprehended and charged with misdemeanor drug possession.

Merena Deanna Schlosser, 25, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Albany County. The details of her charges have not been disclosed.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Concerns

Advertisment

According to the authorities, the residence on Allison Road had been the subject of multiple drug-related visits in the past. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has reiterated its commitment to combating drug-related crime in the community. The ongoing investigation highlights the persistent efforts of law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of Cheyenne residents.

As the investigation unfolds and the details of the case come to light, the community remains watchful. The arrests of Rosson, Wallace, and their associates serve as a stark reminder of the ever-present struggle against drug-related crimes in Cheyenne.

In the wake of these arrests, the community is hopeful that the actions taken by local law enforcement will contribute to a safer and healthier environment for all residents.

As the dust settles on the Allison Road operation, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office continues its diligent efforts to protect the community from the scourge of drug-related crimes. The recent arrests of Wayne Edgar Rosson, Ann Ranae Wallace, and their associates demonstrate the unwavering commitment of law enforcement to maintain the safety and integrity of Cheyenne.