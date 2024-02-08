Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Sacramento Deputies for Alleged Excessive Force and Misinformation in Shooting Incident

A harrowing tale of alleged excessive force and misinformation by law enforcement has emerged from Sacramento County, as a federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against several deputies and the Sheriff's Office spokesman. The incident, which occurred on November 20, involves 24-year-old Kyrieanna Liles, who was shot in the shoulder after deputies opened fire on her vehicle as she attempted to flee.

Advertisment

The lawsuit, which seeks damages in excess of $1 million, asserts that the deputies used unnecessary and reckless force, shooting wildly in a residential neighborhood. Moreover, the suit accuses the Sheriff's Office of disseminating false information about the incident, including the release of a misleading video news release that omitted body camera footage from the deputies who discharged their weapons.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

The incident began when Liles, a chef by occupation, was searching for her missing dog and inadvertently entered her neighbors' backyard while carrying a knife. The neighbors, however, did not feel threatened and did not believe a crime had taken place.

Advertisment

Upon confronting Liles as she sat in her car with a dog in the backseat, the deputies eventually resorted to firing at her as she started the car and reversed. The lawsuit contends that the deputies were not in any danger and that the use of deadly force was unwarranted.

A Dangerous Pattern of Behavior?

The lawsuit alleges that the deputies not only used excessive force but also failed to employ appropriate law enforcement techniques when utilizing deadly force. This raises questions about the training and protocols followed by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, as well as the broader issue of police accountability and the use of force.

In an era where the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve is under increased scrutiny, incidents like this one only serve to further erode trust and foster mistrust. As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen whether justice will be served and if meaningful changes will be implemented to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Liles was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer, a charge she has pleaded not guilty to. The Sheriff's Office has thus far remained silent on the pending litigation.