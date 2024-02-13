Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Injury on Will Smith's 'Emancipation' Set

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by an injured extra on the set of Will Smith's 2022 slave drama 'Emancipation'. The extra, James Walker Jr., was struck in the face by a 50-pound camera traveling at 60 mph during the filming of a climactic Civil War battle scene, resulting in several bone fractures and the need for evaluation for traumatic brain injury.

Assumption of Risk and Negligence

Walker's lawsuit alleged negligence by studio heads and intentional acts by the production crew. However, the federal judge ruled that Walker had assumed the risk of injury by participating in the scene and that the production company did not act with negligence. The Louisiana Workers' Compensation Act barred Walker from filing negligence claims against his employers in court for injuries suffered on the job, and he failed to establish a statutory exception needed to preserve his intentional act claim.

High-Speed Overhead Shots and Workplace Safety

The camera system used for high-speed overhead shots during the filming of the battle scene has been a topic of discussion in the industry. According to reports, the camera was mounted on a wire rig, and the production crew had taken safety measures before the filming commenced. However, Walker's attorneys argued that the production crew failed to follow industry standards and put Walker in harm's way.

Implications for the Entertainment Industry

The dismissal of Walker's lawsuit has raised questions about workplace safety in the entertainment industry. The incident highlights the importance of ensuring the safety of all cast and crew members on set, especially when using specialized equipment for high-speed and dangerous shots.

While Walker's lawsuit has been dismissed, the issue of workplace safety in the entertainment industry remains an important one. The incident serves as a reminder that the industry must prioritize the safety of its workers, even in the pursuit of captivating visuals.