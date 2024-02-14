Federal High Court Issues Perpetual Injunction Against EFCC in Military Investigation

In a landmark judgment, the Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a perpetual injunction against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating Brigadier General Charles Nengite for alleged money laundering during his tenure at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The ruling, delivered on February 14, 2024, underscores the principle of constitutional power and sets a precedent for future cases.

Court Affirms Constitutional Limits

Justice Obiora Egwuatu, presiding over the case, declared that the EFCC lacked the constitutional power to investigate a serving military officer, such as Brigadier General Nengite. The court found that the EFCC's actions were in violation of the Armed Forces Act, which grants the General Court Martial exclusive jurisdiction over matters involving serving military personnel.

In this instance, Brigadier General Nengite had already been investigated, tried, and punished by the General Court Martial for the alleged offenses. The court's decision to issue a perpetual injunction against the EFCC's investigation solidifies the boundaries between civilian and military jurisdictions.

The Price of Overreach

The court also ordered the EFCC to pay N500,000 in damages to Brigadier General Nengite for engaging in ultra vires acts. This decision serves as a reminder that state agencies must respect constitutional limits and the rule of law in their investigative and prosecutorial efforts.

Upholding the Rule of Law

Today's ruling represents a significant victory for the rule of law and the protection of individual rights. By affirming the constitutional limits of the EFCC's powers, the court has safeguarded the principle of due process and ensured that all state agencies adhere to their mandated roles.

As the dust settles on this legal battle, it is clear that the court's decision will have far-reaching implications for future cases involving the EFCC and the investigation of military personnel. The message is loud and clear: the rule of law must be upheld, and the boundaries between civilian and military jurisdictions respected.

In the end, this landmark judgment serves as a reminder that even in the pursuit of justice, the law must be followed to the letter. The court's decision to issue a perpetual injunction against the EFCC's investigation of Brigadier General Charles Nengite underscores the importance of constitutional limits and the protection of individual rights.

