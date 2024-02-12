Father's Chilling Testimony: Son Confesses to Killing Six Sex Workers

In a shocking revelation, the father of accused murderer Sifiso Mkhwanazi testified in the Joburg High Court that his son confessed to killing six sex workers. The court ruled the confession admissible for trial.

Father's Testimony Unveils Son's Dark Secrets

Mark Khumalo, father of the accused, took the stand on February 12, 2024, and revealed his son's chilling confession. Sifiso Mkhwanazi allegedly admitted to killing six sex workers in an act of revenge for being falsely accused of rape.

The court allowed the confession as evidence, despite objections from the defense. This decision marked a significant turning point in the ongoing trial.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi: A Trail of Violence

Sifiso Mkhwanazi faces multiple charges, including murder, rape, obstruction of justice, and possession of firearms and ammunition. The prosecution alleges that he targeted sex workers in downtown Johannesburg, luring them into his van before committing heinous acts.

One witness, a fellow sex worker, testified about the last time she saw her friend Joyce Moyo alive. She described how Moyo was picked up by a man in a small white van with a canopy – a vehicle that matches the description of Mkhwanazi's vehicle.

Miss A, the witness, disputed Mkhwanazi's claims about price negotiations with sex workers and his supposed violent behavior towards them. This testimony further implicated Mkhwanazi in the crimes.

The Defense Questions the Confession

Despite the damning evidence, the defense questioned the circumstances surrounding Sifiso's confession to his father. They raised concerns about how Sifiso obtained the keys to his father's safe, where the firearm used in one of the killings was stored.

As the trial continues, more witnesses are expected to testify, shedding light on the events leading to the deaths of six sex workers in Johannesburg.

In a case that has captured the attention of the nation, the story of Sifiso Mkhwanazi and his alleged acts of revenge serves as a chilling reminder of the complex interplay between violence, power, and justice.