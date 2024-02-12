Fatal Work Accident in Shelton: Erick Irizarry's Tragic Loss

In a tragic turn of events, a 29-year-old man from Waterbury, Connecticut lost his life in a work-related accident on School Street in Shelton. Erick Irizarry, an employee of Asplundh Tree Service, was struck by a work vehicle around 1 p.m. on February 9, 2018. Emergency responders arrived at the scene but found Irizarry unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the site.

A Fatal Accident

The incident occurred while Irizarry was performing his duties for Asplundh Tree Service, a company known for its vegetation management and infrastructure expertise. Despite their commitment to safety, the unfortunate event transpired, leaving the community in shock.

Investigations Underway

The Shelton Police Department's Reconstruction Team took charge of the investigation, working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the accident. Simultaneously, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and began their own inquiry into the matter.

Community Mourns

As the news of the accident spread, friends, family, and the local community mourned the loss of Irizarry. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers present in certain lines of work and the importance of workplace safety.

Erick Irizarry's untimely demise is still under investigation by the Shelton Police Department Reconstruction Team and OSHA, with no conclusions yet drawn. As details emerge, the community seeks answers and closure in the wake of this devastating event.

