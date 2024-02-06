Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision in Easton Claims One Life and Leaves Two Injured

In a tragic turn of events, a three-vehicle collision on Dover Road in Easton, Maryland, claimed the life of a 32-year-old man and left two others injured. The accident occurred on Friday when a Volvo, driven by David Kuzio, strayed across the center line and instigated a catastrophic chain reaction.

Details of the Collision

David Kuzio, a resident of Preston, was driving on Dover Road when his vehicle veered off-course and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado. The impact was so severe it caused the Silverado to hit a Chevrolet Malibu. The scene was gruesome, with twisted metal and shattered glass strewn about the road.

Victims of the Crash

David Kuzio was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center, where, despite the efforts of emergency medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Silverado, 50-year-old Enrique Mendez Miguel, endured serious injuries and was airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for urgent treatment. Dayshonna Matthews, the 24-year-old driver of the Malibu, was taken to the same medical center as Kuzio, where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

The Aftermath and Investigation

The severity of the accident called for Dover Road to be closed for over three hours, causing major disruptions for local traffic. The Maryland State Police Crash Team arrived at the scene and has taken over the investigation. As of now, the cause of the crash remains undetermined but the investigation is ongoing.