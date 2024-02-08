Fatal Collision on State Route 154: A Community Mourns and Rallies

On the chilly evening of Saturday, February 3, at approximately 8:39 p.m., a tragic event unfolded on State Route 154 near U.S. Route 51 in Perry County. Two vehicles, a 1999 red Chevrolet Blazer and a 2003 gray Dodge Durango, collided head-on, leaving a community in shock and mourning the loss of one of its own.

A Fateful Crossing and the Aftermath

According to the preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police Troop 10, the Dodge Durango, driven by 36-year-old Lisa A. Boling from Du Bois, crossed the center line for reasons yet to be determined. This fateful crossing resulted in a devastating collision with the Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Ralph L. Jones, a 44-year-old man from Benton.

Tragically, Jones was declared deceased at the scene. Boling sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to a regional hospital. The Durango carried three juvenile passengers, all from Du Bois. A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured and flown to a regional hospital, while a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

A Community in Mourning

As news of the accident spread, friends, family, and neighbors gathered to mourn the loss of Ralph Jones, a well-known and beloved member of the Perry County community. Stories of his kindness, generosity, and warmth flooded social media, painting a vivid picture of a man who left an indelible mark on those around him.

Meanwhile, the community rallied around Lisa Boling and her family, offering prayers, support, and words of encouragement during this difficult time. A local fundraiser was organized to help cover the medical expenses for Boling and her injured children.

As the investigation into the causes of the accident continues, those affected by this tragedy are left to grapple with the painful reality of what transpired on that fateful evening. In the midst of grief and uncertainty, they seek solace in the support of their loved ones and the tight-knit community that has rallied around them.