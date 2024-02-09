Fatal Bus Accident in Khopta, Uran: Villagers Demand Justice and Road Safety

In the quiet village of Khopta, Uran, the tranquility was shattered yesterday when a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus careened off the road, colliding with a stationary tempo and two motorcycles. The tragic incident resulted in the death of 38-year-old Nilesh Shashikant Mhatre, an employee of Amey Logistics, and left two others injured.

A Day Shattered by Tragedy

Nilesh Mhatre, a resident of Khopta, was on his way to work when the speeding bus, driven by 52-year-old Namdev Girju Pol, veered off the road. The sudden and violent collision took the life of the young logistics worker and left the close-knit village reeling in shock and grief.

The driver, Namdev Pol, was arrested by the Uran police on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. A positive breathalyzer test supported the initial allegations, and the results of a blood test are still pending.

Villagers Demand Justice

In response to the tragic event, villagers took to the streets, blocking the road in protest and demanding compensation for the victims' families. NMMT, in reaction to the incident, has suspended the driver and initiated an internal investigation.

The demonstration led to significant traffic disruptions that lasted for several hours. The situation was further complicated as senior officials from both the police and NMMT became involved in negotiations with the villagers to resolve the issue and restore calm.

A Case of Rash Driving

The Uran police have registered a case against Namdev Pol for rash driving and have invoked relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The incident has once again brought the issue of road safety and the responsibility of public transport drivers into sharp focus.

As the people of Khopta village mourn the loss of one of their own and seek justice for the victims and their families, the echoes of yesterday's tragic events serve as a stark reminder of the consequences that can arise when safety is compromised on the roads.