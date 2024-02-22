Family Sues St. Louis and Paramedics for Wrongful Death After Tragic Delay in Emergency Response

The vibrant streets of Dogtown, a neighborhood known for its rich history and tight-knit community in St. Louis, became the scene of a heart-wrenching tragedy in September 2021. Rodney LaRue, an avid scooter enthusiast, collided with a minivan, setting off a series of events that would ultimately lead to a family's worst nightmare and a city's moment of reckoning with its emergency response protocols.

The Critical Delay

Witnessed by a traffic patrol officer, the accident immediately prompted a call for help. Yet, help was agonizingly slow to arrive. It took 38 minutes for an ambulance to reach LaRue, and nearly an hour for him to be admitted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, despite it being just about 4 miles from the crash site. Part of this delay was due to an unforeseen incident: the ambulance, en route to the hospital, was sidelined for 29 minutes after being struck by a rock thrown by a pedestrian. This interruption, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by LaRue's family, significantly contributed to the deterioration of his condition. By the time LaRue arrived at the hospital, he was in a critical state from which he would not recover.

A Family's Pursuit for Justice

Sharon LaRue, Rodney's sister, has spearheaded the legal battle against the city and the two paramedics involved in her brother's delayed care. Seeking damages exceeding $25,000, the lawsuit aims to hold accountable those whom the family believes failed Rodney in his moment of utmost need. The incident has not only devastated the LaRue family but also prompted public outcry over the city's emergency medical services' response times, highlighting longstanding issues related to staffing and equipment shortages.

Legal and Community Repercussions

The driver of the minivan, initially facing involuntary manslaughter charges, saw those charges dismissed due to a lack of evidence, a decision currently under appeal by the state. This legal back-and-forth adds another layer of complexity and frustration for the LaRue family, who are still grappling with their loss. Meanwhile, the community has rallied around the family, calling for systemic changes to prevent such delays from reoccurring. The city, on its part, has remained silent on the lawsuit, leaving many to wonder about the future of its emergency response protocols.

As the LaRue family's fight for justice continues, their story serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the critical importance of timely medical intervention. It lays bare the consequences of systemic failures, challenging a city to confront its shortcomings and ensure that no other family endures a similar tragedy. The road to healing and justice is long, but for Rodney LaRue's loved ones, it is a journey they are determined to undertake, in memory of a life lost too soon.