Family Feud Ends in Tragedy: Man Sentenced for Murder of Brother, Advocate in Polokwane

On a somber day in Polokwane, justice was served as Semosa Matome Emmanuel, a 39-year-old man, received a 23-year prison sentence for the murder of his brother and an Advocate over inheritance disputes. This decision, rendered by the Polokwane High Court on Thursday, 29 February 2024, marks a significant close to a chilling case that has captivated the attention of the nation.

Chilling Details Emerge in Court

The court proceedings unraveled the harrowing events that occurred on 08 January 2022, at a family residence in Sekakeni village. The accused, upon finding his brother and a lawyer discussing family inheritance matters, resorted to violence, discharging multiple shots from a firearm. The fatal altercation resulted in the immediate deaths of Semosa Mokgalabje Jacob, aged 56, and Advocate Ramakadi George Phoshane, aged 52, while a sister fortunately escaped harm. The police, led by Detective Sergeant Albert Mariba, opened two counts of murder and charges of possession of firearm and ammunition against Emmanuel, who later surrendered and was subsequently arrested.

Justice Served

Following a thorough investigation and trial, Emmanuel was found guilty on all counts, leading to his conviction and sentencing. The breakdown of his sentence includes 23 years for the first count of murder, 15 years for the second, with additional penalties for firearm and ammunition possession. These sentences will run concurrently, and Emmanuel has also been declared unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act. This verdict is not only a triumph for the victims' families but also underscores the judiciary's commitment to upholding justice.

Reactions to the Sentencing

The judgement and sentencing have been met with approval from various quarters, including the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. The Commissioner lauded the diligent work of the investigative team and reaffirmed the police's dedication to ensuring the safety of citizens and the pursuit of justice. "We commend the diligent efforts of the investigative team and affirm our resolve to pursue and prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law," stated the Commissioner, echoing the sentiments of a community eager for closure and justice.

This case, while tragic, serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of family disputes when allowed to escalate beyond reason. It also highlights the efficacy of the legal system in addressing such grievous offenses and delivering justice for the victims and their families. As this chapter closes with Emmanuel's sentencing, it leaves behind a poignant lesson on the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully and the consequences of failing to do so.