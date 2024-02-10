Families of Domestic Violence Victims Plead for Justice and Awareness

In 1989, James Sinks was convicted for the horrific murder of his wife, Judy Sinks. Her lifeless body, discovered encased in concrete on the seventh floor of the Dayton Daily News' building, sent shockwaves through the community. Now serving a sentence of 15 years to life, Sinks' parole eligibility has sparked an urgent plea from his daughter, Amy Matney, and Judy's brothers to keep him behind bars.

Advertisment

A Heinous Crime and an Enduring Legacy

The Sinks case is a chilling reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic violence. Thirty-five years after Judy's murder, her family remains steadfast in their belief that James Sinks still poses a threat. "The brutality of my mother's murder is something that will stay with me forever," shares Matney. "I won't rest until I know my family and others are safe from him."

Judy's brothers echo Matney's sentiments, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability. In a heartfelt appeal, they urge anyone who supports Sinks' continued incarceration to write to the Victim Witness Division Director.

Advertisment

Breaking the Cycle of Violence

Matney is determined to break the cycle of domestic violence that claimed her mother's life. By sharing her family's story, she hopes to raise awareness about the signs of abuse and encourage people to take action.

"Domestic violence is often hidden behind closed doors, but there are always signs," explains Matney. "If you see something, say something. It could save a life."

Advertisment

Matney's message resonates with Rachelle Carter, the mother of Kelsie Barnier, another victim of domestic violence. In mid-January, Kelsie was strangled by her boyfriend, Albert Alderman, who was later shot and killed by police while resisting arrest.

A Call to Action

Carter is now on a mission to raise awareness about the signs of abuse and prevent future tragedies. "If I can help just one family avoid the pain we're going through, it will be worth it," she says.

Advertisment

Carter urges people to report domestic violence to organizations like the Artemis Center, a local resource for survivors. Kelsie's family has also set up a GoFundMe and is selling t-shirts to support her three children.

As the number of domestic violence homicides in New York City continues to rise—71 reported in 2022, according to a report from the Mayor's Office—the need for prevention education, accountability, and accessible services for survivors is more urgent than ever.

Saloni Sethi, the acting commissioner of the Mayor's Office to End Domestic and Gender Based Violence, emphasizes the importance of these efforts. "We must work together to end the cycle of violence and create a safer future for all," she says.

Advertisment

In response to the growing crisis, the city has expanded funding for key programs and added text and chat functionality to the domestic violence hotline as of summer 2024. These resources offer hope to those affected by domestic violence and serve as a reminder that help is available.

The stories of Judy Sinks, Kelsie Barnier, and countless other victims remind us of the devastating impact of domestic violence. As their families continue to fight for justice and raise awareness, their courage serves as an inspiration to communities around the world.

In the face of unspeakable tragedy, their resilience offers a glimmer of hope, proving that even in the darkest times, the human spirit remains unbroken.