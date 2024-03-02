Fallen Hero Honored: Ross John Krieger’s Name Added to National Memorial Wall After 80 Years

Nearly eight decades after his death, former Porter County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ross John Krieger has been commemorated on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., thanks to the dedicated efforts of a group of current civil servants. This honor highlights the lasting impact of law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Uncovering a Forgotten Hero

While researching a different case, Cpl. Justin Reeder of the Porter County Sheriff's Office stumbled upon an article mentioning Krieger's death in 1944. Krieger had assisted the Valparaiso Police Department in making several arrests but tragically collapsed and died shortly afterward at the age of 55. This discovery by Reeder set into motion a collaborative effort to ensure Krieger's bravery and service were formally recognized. Kevin Nevers, Jessica Bailey, and Doris Amling played pivotal roles in gathering the necessary documentation to nominate Krieger for the memorial wall.

Team Effort Leads to National Recognition

Reeder's determination to honor Krieger's legacy brought together an unlikely team, including a public affairs liaison, a county clerk, and a deputy coroner. Each member contributed unique resources and expertise, proving instrumental in piecing together Krieger's story. Their collective efforts underscore the importance of remembering and honoring those who have served with valor, regardless of how much time has passed.

Legacy Cemented in History

The inclusion of Ross John Krieger's name on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall ensures that his sacrifice will not be forgotten. It serves as a powerful reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face daily and the profound impact their service can have on their communities. This recognition also highlights the significance of archival research and community effort in preserving the memory of those who have given their lives in the line of duty.

The dedication shown by Cpl. Justin Reeder and his team in bringing Krieger's story to light demonstrates a profound respect for the history of law enforcement and the individuals who have shaped it. It is a fitting tribute to a man who died serving his community, ensuring his legacy will inspire future generations.