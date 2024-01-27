Eze Onyekpere on Legal Implications for Betta Edu and Nigeria's Restructuring

In a recent interview, Eze Onyekpere, a renowned lawyer and the Executive Director of the Centre for Social Justice, shared his insights on several pressing issues. These included the legal implications of the accusations against the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and the ongoing discourse about restructuring in Nigeria.

Legal Backing in Restructuring

Onyekpere underscored the necessity for legal backing when it comes to restructuring. He proposed amendments to the constitution and the enactment of new laws to support this process. He also highlighted the urgent need for revisions to the Electoral Act, advocating the inclusion of judges and experienced lawyers to avoid any potential misinterpretation.

Allegations Against Betta Edu

When discussing the allegations against Betta Edu, Onyekpere maintained that if any laws were breached, appropriate sanctions ought to be imposed. He raised concerns about the procedure involved in transferring public funds to private accounts. This comment comes in the wake of allegations against Edu for diverting public funds.

Government's Disregard for Court Rulings

Onyekpere also criticised the government's track record of ignoring court rulings, describing it as indicative of lawlessness. He urged President Bola Tinubu to uphold and respect the rule of law. His comments were in reference to the suspension of Edu's predecessor, Sadiya Umar Farouq, and the directive by President Tinubu for a thorough investigation into the financial transactions of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Judiciary's Performance and Autonomy

Onyekpere also offered his views on the judiciary's performance, its financial autonomy, and the handling of public officers implicated in fraudulent activities. He championed the cause of diligent investigation and prosecution.

Rejecting Amnesty for Terrorists

On the controversial topic of granting amnesty to terrorists, Onyekpere expressed his disagreement. He argued for life imprisonment or capital punishment instead. He also underscored the importance of the judiciary regaining the trust of the public and functioning without any manipulations.