Explosion at Abuja Judge's Home Claims Three Lives: Tragedy Strikes During Welding Work

An explosion at the residence of Judge Abubakar Musa in Abuja has resulted in the tragic death of three individuals. The incident, which took place in Kubwa, a satellite town of Abuja, involved a welder and his two apprentices who were working on a leaking diesel container. Despite warnings about the dangers of welding a container filled with diesel, the work proceeded, leading to a fatal explosion.

The explosion occurred on Thursday, instantly killing the welder, Salihu Abubakar, and his two apprentices. Officers from Galadima Police Station near Gwarimpa Estate were quick to respond, evacuating the victims' remains to the mortuary.

A witness recounted that the welders had commenced their work the previous day but were unable to complete it due to a power outage. Despite warnings from the security guard about the risks of welding the diesel-filled container, the work continued, leading to the disaster.

Judge's Statement and Public Reaction

Judge Musa, who was not present at the time of the explosion, expressed deep regret over the incident. He explained that he had hired a professional for the job, unaware of the imminent danger.

The judge's recount of the events highlighted a missed opportunity to prevent the tragedy, as he considered stopping the work but was preoccupied. The incident has sparked tensions, notably from a relative of one of the victims who accused the judge of negligence. The deceased welder left behind eight young children, adding to the gravity of the loss.