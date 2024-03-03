Ex-PKR Lawmaker Urges Police Update: No Permits Needed for Rallies Under Peaceful Assembly Act

In a notable call for action, former Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah has reached out to the Home Ministry and Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain, emphasizing the need for a critical update in police training regarding the handling of public rallies. Highlighting a common oversight, Abdullah pointed out that, according to the Peaceful Assembly Act enacted 12 years ago, rally organizers are no longer required to obtain permits but must simply notify the police ahead of time.
Clarification on Peaceful Assembly Act
As per the Peaceful Assembly Act, a piece of legislation that has been in effect for over a decade, the need for rally organizers to secure a permit from the police was abolished. Instead, the law stipulates that organizers must notify the police of their intention to hold a rally 10 days in advance. This significant change was intended to simplify the process for organizing peaceful demonstrations, ensuring that citizens' right to assemble and express their views is upheld without undue bureaucratic hindrance.
Call for Police Training and Awareness
Maria Chin Abdullah's plea to the Home Ministry and the Inspector-General of Police underscores a gap in the implementation and understanding of the Peaceful Assembly Act among the police force. By urging for updated training and awareness, Abdullah aims to foster a more informed police response to public demonstrations, aligning law enforcement practices with the current legal framework. This move is seen as crucial for the protection of civil liberties and the facilitation of peaceful, organized public expressions.
Implications for Future Rallies
This call for action, if heeded, could significantly impact the organization and policing of future rallies in Malaysia. Ensuring that both the police force and the public are well-informed about the rights and responsibilities outlined in the Peaceful Assembly Act is essential for the smooth exercise of freedom of assembly. It could lead to a more cooperative relationship between law enforcement and rally organizers, minimizing misunderstandings and conflicts during public demonstrations.
The initiative taken by Maria Chin Abdullah to highlight this issue reflects the ongoing need for dialogue and cooperation between government authorities, law enforcement, and the citizenry to uphold and respect democratic freedoms. As Malaysia continues to navigate the complexities of managing public expressions of opinion, the adherence to and awareness of current laws like the Peaceful Assembly Act remain paramount.