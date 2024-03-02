Ex-NYPD Employee Alleges Sexual Harassment by Boss Claiming Ties to Mayor in Federal Lawsuit

A former NYPD community coordinator, Lattina Brown, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and retaliation by her boss, Brian Adams, who reportedly boasted about being related to Mayor Eric Adams. The lawsuit details incidents starting from June 2022, where Brown claims to have been subjected to inappropriate behavior and comments, culminating in her being unjustly fired after reporting the misconduct.

Advertisment

Harassment and Retaliation Claims Unfold

Brown's tenure at the NYPD began in June 2022, but soon after, she alleges encountering sexual harassment from Adams. One disturbing incident described in the lawsuit involves Adams sitting on Brown's desk in a suggestive manner. After Brown reported the harassment, Adams allegedly retaliated by launching a campaign against her, including accusations of theft and ultimately her dismissal in November 2022. This lawsuit brings to light concerns over workplace safety and the handling of harassment complaints within the NYPD.

Allegations Extend Beyond Harassment

Advertisment

The lawsuit also accuses Adams of making unfounded accusations of theft against Brown, further complicating her situation at the NYPD. Despite reporting the harassment to high-ranking officials, including Police Commissioner Edward Caban, Brown alleges that her complaints were not adequately addressed, leading to her wrongful termination. This case raises questions about the mechanisms in place for protecting employees from retaliation after reporting misconduct.

Seeking Justice and Accountability

Brown, now seeking unspecified damages, highlights a troubling narrative of alleged abuse of power within the NYPD. The case underscores the importance of transparency, accountability, and the need for effective channels through which employees can report misconduct without fear of retaliation. It also brings attention to the alleged misuse of connections to intimidate or manipulate outcomes within the department.

This lawsuit not only seeks justice for Brown but also aims to shed light on broader issues of workplace safety, harassment, and the importance of upholding ethical standards within law enforcement agencies. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for how harassment and retaliation claims are handled in the future.