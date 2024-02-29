Ex-Chancellor of Pancasila University Edie Hendratno Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations Amid Police Investigation

Former Pancasila University Chancellor Edie Toet Hendratno, on Thursday, strongly refuted allegations of sexual abuse made by two ex-employees, marking a significant chapter in the institution's history. The accusations, which involved non-consensual kissing and groping, surfaced publicly as the victims approached the police, propelling the case into the limelight. Edie's defense came during a press meeting at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, amidst his removal from the university's leadership earlier in the week.

Accusations and Denials

According to reports, the two women lodged complaints against Edie for incidents that allegedly took place more than a year ago. Edie, addressing the media, vehemently denied the charges, attributing the accusations to a damaging campaign against his reputation. "During the past two months, I have been subjected to insults and humiliation due to unethical accusations of things which I never did," Edie expressed. The timing of these allegations, as Edie speculated, might be interconnected with the forthcoming chancellor election at Pancasila University.

Background and Repercussions

Edie's tenure as chancellor spanned 13 years, an unusually long period that underscores his significant contribution to the university and the broader academic community. Prior to his role at Pancasila University, Edie served as vice chancellor at the University of Indonesia for four years. His sudden fall from grace, stirred by these allegations, has ignited a conversation about integrity and accountability in academic institutions. The police are currently investigating the matter, examining the basis of the complaints filed by the accusers in January, which only became public recently through their legal representation.

Future Implications

The controversy surrounding Edie Hendratno not only casts a shadow over his distinguished career but also raises questions about the mechanisms in place within educational institutions to address and prevent instances of sexual abuse. As the investigation unfolds, the case against Edie remains under scrutiny, with the academic community and public eagerly awaiting conclusive outcomes. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges and responsibilities that come with positions of power, emphasizing the need for transparency and justice in resolving such grave allegations.