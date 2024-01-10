Evergreen Acres Dairy Accused of Wage Theft and Worker Exploitation

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has launched a lawsuit against Evergreen Acres Dairy, accusing the farm of wage theft amounting to over $3 million from its immigrant workers. The lawsuit, filed in Stearns County District Court, cites Keith Schaefer and Megan Hill, the farm's proprietors, as defendants.

Allegations of Unjust Wage Deductions

The legal complaint alleges that Schaefer and Hill systematically deducted 12 to 24 hours from workers' paychecks every fortnight. They also stand accused of failing to compensate employees for their overtime. The farm's workforce primarily comprises immigrants from Mexico, earning between $12.50 and $17.50 per hour, with Zapotec as their primary language.

Substandard Living Conditions and Abuse

Evergreen Acres Dairy is also under fire for the dismal living conditions it provides to its workers. The lawsuit cites instances of mold, mildew, and insect infestations in the accommodations offered to the workers. Schaefer, in particular, is accused of physically assaulting an injured employee, terminating another for seeking medical assistance, and issuing threats against the workers. These threats allegedly included intimidations to report undocumented workers to law enforcement.

Seeking Restitution and Changes

The lawsuit demands restitution for the withheld wages, liquidated damages, and penalties up to $25,000 for each violation. It also urges Evergreen Acres Dairy to halt unlawful wage deductions, maintain proper employment records, and ensure habitable accommodations for its workers. This litigation represents a significant step in the fight against exploitation of vulnerable workers and sets a precedent for other farms employing immigrant labor.