EU Decentralized Agencies: Unraveling the Legal Tangles in Their Location Decisions

Imagine the European Union (EU) as a constellation, its stars being decentralized agencies scattered across the member states. These agencies, legally established public authorities with their own legal personality, have no defined procedure in the EU Treaties or secondary EU law that governs their location decision. This void in the system has birthed diverse practices and power struggles among member states, with the relocation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) serving as a prime example.

EMA's Controversial Relocation

The EMA, following the UK's Brexit, was relocated from London to Amsterdam. This decision sparked backlash from Italy and the Municipality of Milan. The process showcased the European Court of Justice's (ECJ) lack of jurisdiction over decisions made by member states' government representatives, as these are not considered to have legal effect under EU law.

ECJ's Guidance and Interpretation

Despite its jurisdictional limitations, the ECJ provided guidance on interpreting Article 341 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). It stated that the location of EU agencies should be the responsibility of the EU legislature, not the member states, as agencies do not fall under the institutions listed in Article 13 of the Treaty on European Union (TEU).

Parliament's Push for Inclusion

In response to its exclusion from the location selection process, the European Parliament expressed dissatisfaction in its 2018 and 2019 resolutions, advocating for involvement alongside the Commission and the Council. Currently, the Parliament and the Council are deliberating the location of the Anti-Money-Laundering Agency (AMLA).

This ongoing discourse over the location of EU decentralized agencies presents a complex interplay of power, jurisdiction, and legislative interpretation, challenging the EU's structure and decision-making process.