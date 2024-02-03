Eswatini's Chief Justice Affirms Judicial Commission of Inquiry Amidst Dispute with Justice Ministry

The small southern African kingdom of Eswatini is currently embroiled in a judicial dispute, with a conflict brewing between the country's Chief Justice and the Justice Minister over the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry. The commission, tasked with investigating allegations of impropriety at the Office of the Master of the High Court, is at the heart of this controversy.

Chief Justice vs Justice Minister: A Power Play

Chief Justice Bheki Maphalala is adamant that the commission will continue its operations, despite Justice Minister's denial of knowledge about the said probe. Adding fuel to the fire, legal practitioners have voiced concerns regarding the legitimacy of the commission's establishment. The Chief Justice has hit back, emphasizing that the judiciary is independent and should not be subjected to any form of control, holding up constitutional provisions that entrust the judiciary with administrative and supervisory responsibilities.

Law Society Steps In

The Law Society of Eswatini (LSE) has joined the fray, arguing that the establishment of such a commission is the prerogative of the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. The LSE refers to the Commissions of Inquiry Act of 1963 and a 2015 legal notice, which delineates responsibilities to ministers. The LSE has served the Chief Justice with 22 complaints regarding the commission's irregular formation and called for its disbandment, insisting the matter be deferred to a lawful authority.

The Commission's Progress Amid Dispute

Despite the ongoing dispute, the commission, under the leadership of Judge Majahenkhaba Dlamini and a panel of four other judges, has pressed on. They have already heard eight complaints and examined written submissions. This ongoing case underlines the growing tension between the judiciary and executive branches regarding the extent of their respective powers within Eswatini's constitutional framework.