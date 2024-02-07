Escape to Mourn: Man Sentenced After Fleeing Police Custody to Attend Mother's Funeral

In a turn of events that tested the boundaries of law and personal grief, 50-year-old Horace Clarke from McVickers Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine, was sentenced to three months in prison after a daring escape from police custody. Clarke's initial arrest on January 6 was for an expired motor vehicle certificate of fitness, a far cry from the dramatic chain of events that were to unfold.

Advertisment

Escape to Attend Mother's Funeral

While in the confines of the police station, Clarke shared the news of his mother's death with the officers. Overwhelmed by grief and the need to bid his mother a final goodbye, he beseeched for a chance to attend her funeral. Under the guise of using the bathroom, Clarke managed to outsmart the authorities and slip away from the station compound, leaving behind a trail of shocked officers.

The Court Proceedings

Advertisment

Upon his appearance before the St Catherine Parish Court, Denise Hinson, his attorney, made a passionate plea for a non-custodial sentence. Hinson pointed out that Clarke had fulfilled his duty as a son by attending his mother's funeral and had voluntarily returned to the police afterward. However, Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle held steadfast to the law, indicating that a non-incarceration sentence would be in stark contravention of the sentencing guidelines.

A Sentence Passed

The judge noted that the maximum sentence for escaping police custody could be as high as two years. However, considering Clarke's age and the extraordinary circumstances as presented by his lawyer, leniency was considered. The gavel eventually fell, sentencing Horace Clarke to three months of incarceration, a verdict that marked the end of a poignant narrative of loss, duty, and the iron hand of the law.