Enugu Court Sentences Ifezue to Death in Landmark Murder Case

In a landmark ruling, the Enugu State High Court in Nigeria has sentenced Chiamaka Ifezue to death by hanging for the brutal murder of Ijeoma Nweke, a renowned makeup artist. The judgement, delivered on February 7, 2024, marks the end of a trial that has gripped the nation for over three years.

Advertisment

The gruesome murder took place on November 11, 2020, when Nweke was forced to drink a lethal substance by Ifezue. The case has been under the careful scrutiny of Justice Kenneth Okpe who found Ifezue guilty as charged. The judgement was based on Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code Law of Enugu State, which unequivocally prescribes the death sentence for such heinous crimes.

A Cold-Blooded Crime

Nweke's life was tragically cut short when her body was found in a refuse dump in Maryland, Enugu, displaying signs of mutilation and a suspected acid attack. The prosecution team, led by the Enugu State Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs. C.C. Chigbo, revealed that Nweke had been missing since November 11, 2020, the day she left for a job and never returned.

Throughout the trial, Ifezue exhibited no remorse for her actions. Justice Okpe noted this lack of regret, contrasting Ifezue's outwardly gentle demeanor with what he referred to as her 'heart of steel.' The court's two-hour judgment also touched on this chilling dichotomy, pointing to a calculated and cold-blooded nature behind the crime.

While Ifezue's brother, Chukwuemeka, was also initially implicated in the crime, he was later discharged from the case. The prosecution's case against Ifezue was built on a foundation of solid evidence, including police exhibits and witness testimonies, leading to her conviction.