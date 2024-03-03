Empowering Activists: Masterclass in Matunga Focuses on Legal Tools for Better Governance

Activists from across the city converged in Matunga on Sunday, receiving a comprehensive lesson on leveraging the law for public good. Senior advocate Gayatri Singh spearheaded a seminar at Don Bosco High School, drawing upon her extensive four-decade career to enlighten approximately 50 attendees on the intricacies of court petitioning and FIR registration, particularly against hate speech and governance lapses.
Legal Empowerment for Activists
During the seminar, organized by the Petition Group, Singh highlighted the essential legal provisions that enable activists and citizens to hold authorities accountable. She underscored the importance of filing Non-Cognisable (NC) complaints for offences not immediately warranting an arrest, illustrating how persistence in legal action can lead to significant outcomes, "Although only cognisable offences can be registered as FIR, the complainant should make sure to register an NC complaint whenever required," Singh remarked. Her advice comes against a backdrop of increasing concerns over hate speech and the need for stringent measures to combat it.
Challenges in Combatting Hate Speech
Singh delved deep into the issue of hate speech, drawing attention to a recent incident in Mira Road where a Member of Legislative Assembly's inflammatory comments led to communal tensions. Despite the gravity of the remarks, no FIR was filed, a situation Singh criticized, citing Supreme Court directives that mandate immediate FIR registration in such cases. She also provided practical advice for dealing with police non-cooperation, suggesting, "A complainant should always have a video recording as well as a written record of their visit to the police station," to safeguard against wrongful accusations.
Advocacy for Independent Investigation Bodies
Further, Singh criticized the compromised autonomy of central investigative agencies, referencing the Supreme Court's 1998 judgement in Vineet Narain v/s Union of India, which called for guidelines to ensure their independence. However, according to Singh, this independence has been eroded, affecting the effectiveness of governance oversight mechanisms like the Lokayuktas. She concluded with a call for stronger collaboration between activists and criminal lawyers to bolster governance and ensure justice for the public.
The seminar in Matunga not only served as an educational platform but also as a rallying call for activists to employ legal frameworks more effectively in their advocacy. As legal hurdles persist, the guidance offered by seasoned professionals like Singh is invaluable in navigating the complexities of law and ensuring accountability at all levels of governance.