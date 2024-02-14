Elon Musk Ordered to Testify Again in SEC Investigation

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has been ordered by a federal judge to testify for a third time in the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) investigation into his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in 2022. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler issued the order, giving Musk and his legal team one week to agree on a date and location for the testimony. The SEC is conducting a fact-finding investigation into the period before Musk's Twitter takeover, when the social media company was still publicly traded.

The SEC's Investigation

The SEC is investigating possible violations of securities laws related to Musk's purchases of Twitter stock and his statements about the company. Musk resisted the subpoena, arguing that the investigation is baseless and harassing, and that the SEC is seeking irrelevant information. However, Judge Beeler rejected Musk's claims and ordered him to testify. The SEC has not concluded that any federal securities laws were violated.

Musk's Testimony

Musk has already testified twice in the case, and the SEC has received thousands of new documents, including hundreds from Musk. The agency is seeking more information about Musk's communications with Twitter executives and investors before the takeover. Musk's testimony could provide important insights into his decision-making process and the reasons behind his acquisition of Twitter.

The Dramshop Act in Illinois

In a separate case, the 1st District Appellate Court in Illinois upheld a ruling by Cook County Circuit Judge Thomas M. Cushing, affirming that the Dramshop Act provides the sole remedy for injuries caused by a bar's alcohol service, barring other common law claims. The case involved Michael Schramm, a busser at Turtle's Bar & Grill, who was paid in cash and free alcoholic drinks while working. Schramm filed a lawsuit against the bar, alleging that he was overserved alcohol and injured as a result. However, the court ruled that the Dramshop Act provides the exclusive remedy for such claims.

In conclusion, the SEC's investigation into Musk's Twitter acquisition is ongoing, and Musk has been ordered to testify for a third time. Meanwhile, in Illinois, the Dramshop Act remains the sole remedy for injuries caused by a bar's alcohol service. Both cases highlight the complex legal issues that can arise in the world of business and commerce.

