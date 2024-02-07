Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Hails Female Leaders' Contributions

The Ceremonial Opening of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Law Year served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of female leaders in the judicial system. The event, themed 'Innovation and Justice Reform - The ECSC Looking to the Future,' showcased the Court's dedication to progress and modernization.

The Honourable Dame Janice Pereira: A Pioneering Figure

Attorney-General Garth Wilkin highlighted the significant contributions of the Honourable Dame Janice Pereira, the Chief Justice who is nearing retirement. Her transformative leadership and the pioneering reforms she implemented have strengthened the region's legal framework. Dame Pereira's tenure is marked by her vision for a fair and efficient judiciary, which she has managed to realize through her diligent efforts.

Women Leading Judicial Innovation

Not only did the event honor Dame Pereira, but it also recognized the collective efforts of female jurists in driving judicial innovation. These women have been instrumental in the evolution of judicial practices in the OECS Member States, and their influence continues to shape the future of the Eastern Caribbean judiciary.

Empowering Future Female Leaders

The Attorney-General of Grenada, Honorable Claudette Joseph, echoed this sentiment by calling for the empowerment of young women to reach these esteemed positions. She emphasized the importance of inspiring future generations to aim for excellence in the legal profession, acknowledging the intelligence and grace that female jurists bring to the table. As the Court of Appeal's 2024 first session follows this event, the OECS Member States are looking forward to continued advancements driven by these pioneering women.