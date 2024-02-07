Durham Man Charged in String of Gas Station Robberies

On a chilly January morning, the tranquility of Durham, North Carolina was shattered. A series of armed robberies at gas stations sparked fear among locals and set law enforcement on high alert. The man at the center of this crime spree? Randall Lee Hargraves, a 50-year-old Durham resident.

Charges and Arrest

Following a rigorous investigation, Durham County Sheriff's Office pinned down Hargraves and arrested him. The charges? Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of common law robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit common law robbery. Hargraves is now behind bars in the Durham County Jail. His bond? A hefty $248,000.

Timeline of the Robberies

The crime wave began on January 7, with the first armed robbery taking place at a Circle K on Leonardo Drive. The criminal activity continued with a second robbery at a Sheetz on Davis Drive three days later. The spree culminated in a third robbery at another Circle K, this time on N.C. Highway 54, on January 11.

Investigation Continues

Despite Hargraves' arrest, the Durham Police Department's Robbery Unit is not resting on its laurels. They invite anyone with further information to reach out to Investigator C. Walker, or to provide anonymous tips through Durham CrimeStoppers. The quest for justice, it seems, is far from over.